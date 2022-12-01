Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest Removes Trash and Debris From Chollas Creek On Board Naval Base San Diego

220112-N-MJ716-1012 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2022) Trash and debris accumulate in Chollas Creek on board Naval Base San Diego, NBSD Jan. 7, 2022. The base coordinates cleanup of the creek with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest whenever heavy rains cause trash to flow downstream from San Diego toward the San Diego Bay. NBSD’s port operations team keeps the trash contained by booming off areas of the creek, preventing the trash and debris from entering the bay until the trash can be removed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

