    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest Removes Trash and Debris From Chollas Creek On Board Naval Base San Diego [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest Removes Trash and Debris From Chollas Creek On Board Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    220112-N-MJ716-1012 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2022) Trash and debris accumulate in Chollas Creek on board Naval Base San Diego, NBSD Jan. 7, 2022. The base coordinates cleanup of the creek with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest whenever heavy rains cause trash to flow downstream from San Diego toward the San Diego Bay. NBSD’s port operations team keeps the trash contained by booming off areas of the creek, preventing the trash and debris from entering the bay until the trash can be removed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Haist/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest Removes Trash and Debris From Chollas Creek On Board Naval Base San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

