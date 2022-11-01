NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 11, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 build a medium girder bridge and finish a concrete placement during combat and construction sustainment exercises, Jan. 11, 2022. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7015649 VIRIN: 220111-N-YM718-1470 Resolution: 7320x4880 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Completes Combat and Construction Sustainment Exercises in Rota, Spain [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.