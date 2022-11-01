Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Completes Combat and Construction Sustainment Exercises in Rota, Spain [Image 13 of 13]

    NMCB 1 Completes Combat and Construction Sustainment Exercises in Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 11, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 build a medium girder bridge and finish a concrete placement during combat and construction sustainment exercises, Jan. 11, 2022. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Completes Combat and Construction Sustainment Exercises in Rota, Spain [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Spain
    Rota
    U.S. Navy

