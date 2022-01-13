Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea

    URASOE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Okwori, left, chaplain for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, presents a book about the United States and Republic of Korea military relations on behalf of Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon, to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, commanding officer of CLR-37, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. Marines with CLR-37 donated winter clothing to Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon, established during the Korean War by the Republic of Korea with assistance from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Navy. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 20:16
    Photo ID: 7014932
    VIRIN: 220113-M-LR229-0002
    Resolution: 3172x2115
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: URASOE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea
    Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Gift
    ROK
    Pohang Sunrin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT