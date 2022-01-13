Chaplain presents gifts to CLR-37 Commanding Officer on behalf of Pohang Sunrin, Republic of Korea

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Okwori, left, chaplain for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, presents a book about the United States and Republic of Korea military relations on behalf of Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon, to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, commanding officer of CLR-37, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. Marines with CLR-37 donated winter clothing to Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon, established during the Korean War by the Republic of Korea with assistance from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Navy. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

