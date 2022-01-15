Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nick Trentanelli, an engineer officer with the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, New York National Guard, pushes a sled during the Spartan DEKA FIT endurance challenge, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

