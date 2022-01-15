Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 1 of 3]

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nick Trentanelli, an engineer officer with the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, New York National Guard, pushes a sled during the Spartan DEKA FIT endurance challenge, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7014908
    VIRIN: 220115-Z-HY046-672
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 909.05 KB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team
    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team
    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    New York National Guard
    All Guard Team
    National Guard Endurance Team
    DEKA FIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT