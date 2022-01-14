Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 22 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flies Above USS Milwaukee

    HSC 22 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flies Above USS Milwaukee

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220114-N-HD110-1052
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 14, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, flies above the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 14, 2021. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7014486
    VIRIN: 220114-N-HD110-1052
    Resolution: 6306x3939
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 22 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flies Above USS Milwaukee, by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    HELO
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT