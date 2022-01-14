HSC 22 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flies Above USS Milwaukee

220114-N-HD110-1052

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 14, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, flies above the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 14, 2021. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

