    Always Ready [Image 6 of 6]

    Always Ready

    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Pfc. Cody Warmath's family's home suffered severe damage during the storm but he still chose to volunteer to be activated with the 2113th Transportation Company out of Paducah, Ky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Always ready, not just a slogan for Kentucky Soldier

    Kentucky National Guard
    2113th Transportation Company
    Warmath

