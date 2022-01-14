Always Ready

Pfc. Cody Warmath's family's home suffered severe damage during the storm but he still chose to volunteer to be activated with the 2113th Transportation Company out of Paducah, Ky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

