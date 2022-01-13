Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintain Battalion fields new modular diagnostic test system [Image 2 of 2]

    Maintain Battalion fields new modular diagnostic test system

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Michael Corpus, left, and Pvt. Kevin Myles, right, assigned to the "Maintain Battalion," 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, make system adjustments during the instrument self-testing procedures on the new Next Generation Automatic Test Set at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2022. The NGATS replaces the legacy Direct Support Electrical Systems Test Sets platform and provides Integrated Test Equipment Operator and Maintainers, military occupational specialty 94Y, Soldiers quality maintenance and repair capability to support Soldiers in combat and field operations. (Courtesy Photo)

    forscom
    3ID
    2BCT-3ID
    Modernization
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    NGATS

