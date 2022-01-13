Maintain Battalion fields new modular diagnostic test system

Spc. Michael Corpus, left, and Pvt. Kevin Myles, right, assigned to the "Maintain Battalion," 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, make system adjustments during the instrument self-testing procedures on the new Next Generation Automatic Test Set at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 13, 2022. The NGATS replaces the legacy Direct Support Electrical Systems Test Sets platform and provides Integrated Test Equipment Operator and Maintainers, military occupational specialty 94Y, Soldiers quality maintenance and repair capability to support Soldiers in combat and field operations. (Courtesy Photo)

