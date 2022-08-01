Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220108-N-AO868-1086 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Sailors fight a simulated fire in a main machinery room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Adriatic Sea Jan. 8, 2022. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Sailor of the Quarter
