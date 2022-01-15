EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 19:59 Photo ID: 7013244 VIRIN: 220115-N-FA868-1132 Resolution: 4724x3149 Size: 1.03 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.