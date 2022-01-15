Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area opened for the season Dec. 27, 2021. Learn more about the ski area by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7013235
|VIRIN:
|220115-A-OK556-533
|Resolution:
|1710x918
|Size:
|461.2 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
