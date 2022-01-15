Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area opened for the season Dec. 27, 2021. Learn more about the ski area by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7013235 VIRIN: 220115-A-OK556-533 Resolution: 1710x918 Size: 461.2 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.