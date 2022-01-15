Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 38 of 40]

    Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Activities that include skiing and snowboarding are shown Jan. 15, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area opened for the season Dec. 27, 2021. Learn more about the ski area by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 21:19
    VIRIN: 220115-A-OK556-533
    Resolution: 1710x918
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Winter fun at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Ski Area

