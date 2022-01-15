Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) A F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to launch from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
