Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Financial Management Flight is tasked with the oversight of administering operational finances and providing financial assisting to Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. The Customer Service section is responsible for the in-processing and out-processing of service members and ensuring all pay and entitlements are correct. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Daryn Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 23:05
    Photo ID: 7012854
    VIRIN: 220110-F-RW874-1067
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.2 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness
    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness
    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness
    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness
    386th AEW Finance Customer Service supports financial readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    386th
    AFCENT
    customer service
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT