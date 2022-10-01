The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Lodging Office provides support for living arrangements at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. Airmen in the 386th EFSS not only issue rooms to all incoming personnel, but also provide bedding and room maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Daryn Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022 23:05 Photo ID: 7012851 VIRIN: 220110-F-RW874-1048 Resolution: 5626x4019 Size: 11.81 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.