Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Lodging Office provides support for living arrangements at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 10, 2022. Airmen in the 386th EFSS not only issue rooms to all incoming personnel, but also provide bedding and room maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Daryn Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 23:05
    Photo ID: 7012851
    VIRIN: 220110-F-RW874-1048
    Resolution: 5626x4019
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance
    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance
    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance
    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance
    386th EFSS supports lodging and room maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386th
    AFCENT
    Lodging
    EFSS
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT