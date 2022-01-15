Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex-USS Kitty Hawk Departs Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Ex-USS Kitty Hawk Departs Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Navy tug boats support the ex-USS Kitty Hawk’s towing in its final transit from Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 15, 2022, to a shipbreaking facility in Brownsville, Texas. Kitty Hawk, the Navy’s last commissioned conventional-powered aircraft carrier, operated for 48 years before it was decommissioned in 2009. Like other Navy aircraft carriers since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, Kitty Hawk and the rest of our nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained our enduring commitments all over the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

