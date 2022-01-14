A flyover is conducted during the graduation of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The flyover was conducted to honor Lt. Col. (Ret) Leland Ritter for his 100th birthday. Lt. Col. Ritter was a former Marine Corps pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7012676
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-RO791-1009
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osprey Fly Over at Alpha Graduation, by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT