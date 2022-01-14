A flyover is conducted during the graduation of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The flyover was conducted to honor Lt. Col. (Ret) Leland Ritter for his 100th birthday. Lt. Col. Ritter was a former Marine Corps pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7012676 VIRIN: 220114-M-RO791-1009 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 1.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osprey Fly Over at Alpha Graduation, by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.