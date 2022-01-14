Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osprey Fly Over at Alpha Graduation

    Osprey Fly Over at Alpha Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A flyover is conducted during the graduation of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The flyover was conducted to honor Lt. Col. (Ret) Leland Ritter for his 100th birthday. Lt. Col. Ritter was a former Marine Corps pilot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:12
    Photo ID: 7012676
    VIRIN: 220114-M-RO791-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osprey Fly Over at Alpha Graduation, by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    MCRD
    Flyover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT