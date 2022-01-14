Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs speaks during a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7012317
|VIRIN:
|220114-D-SH180-1020
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT