Date Taken: 09.21.2004 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:48 Photo ID: 7012260 VIRIN: 040921-F-JJ794-501 Resolution: 338x430 Size: 59.46 KB Location: PENTAGON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The First Director of AAF (SAG), by Sanaa Lasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.