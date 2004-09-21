Dr. Theodore von Kármán (1881-1963) Theodore von Kármán, Director of AAF Scientific Advisory Group, was arguably one of the greatest minds of the twentieth century.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2004
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7012260
|VIRIN:
|040921-F-JJ794-501
|Resolution:
|338x430
|Size:
|59.46 KB
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The First Director of AAF (SAG), by Sanaa Lasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT