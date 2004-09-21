Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Director of AAF (SAG)

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2004

    Photo by Sanaa Lasher 

    Air Force Scientific Advisory Board

    Dr. Theodore von Kármán (1881-1963) Theodore von Kármán, Director of AAF Scientific Advisory Group, was arguably one of the greatest minds of the twentieth century.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2004
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:48
    Photo ID: 7012260
    VIRIN: 040921-F-JJ794-501
    Resolution: 338x430
    Size: 59.46 KB
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
