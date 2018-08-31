Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody [Image 3 of 3]

    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2018

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Matt Jenkins, contractor with the 81st Fighter Squadron, eats lunch with his daughter at Valdosta, Georgia, August 31, 2018. The New Parent Support Program holds monthly and quarterly classes in open forums for all Department of Defense beneficiaries, to include New Parent’s Orientation, Airmen’s Angels Support Group, and Postpartum Support Group to provide support to all new parents, from pregnancy all the way to the child’s third birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2018
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7012185
    VIRIN: 180831-F-WJ837-0198
    Resolution: 4386x2919
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody
    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody
    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    ACC
    New Parent Support
    23 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT