Matt Jenkins, contractor with the 81st Fighter Squadron, eats lunch with his daughter at Valdosta, Georgia, August 31, 2018. The New Parent Support Program holds monthly and quarterly classes in open forums for all Department of Defense beneficiaries, to include New Parent’s Orientation, Airmen’s Angels Support Group, and Postpartum Support Group to provide support to all new parents, from pregnancy all the way to the child’s third birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2018 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7012185 VIRIN: 180831-F-WJ837-0198 Resolution: 4386x2919 Size: 4.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Parent Support Program Strengthens Team Moody [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.