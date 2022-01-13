Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Virtually Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Business and Strategic Planning Officer Cmdr. Lawrence Brandon is the keynote speaker for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance video Jan. 14.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:44
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    MLK
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

