Norfolk Naval Shipyard Virtually Observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy

Although COVID has been putting a damper on many events since 2020, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) African American Employee Readiness Group (AA-ERG) doesn’t let it stand in the way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. For the second year in a row, the AA-ERG is hosting a virtual event to celebrate the life of Dr. King.



“Dr. King is one of the greatest leaders our world has ever known, inspiring us as individuals, within our communities, and across our country to advance civil rights, serve others and ensure equality for all,” said NNYS Commander, Capt. Dianna Wolfson. “His relentless commitment to realizing a better world for future generations continues to resonate today, more than fifty years after his traffic and untimely passing. His inspiration, his importance, his impact echo across the entire world in his most famous words—‘I have a dream.’”



NNSY Business and Strategic Planning Officer (Code 1200) Cmdr. Lawrence Brandon read an excerpt from a letter King wrote while he was imprisoned at Birmingham jail. The passage spoke of King’s thoughts and actions right before he decided to protest in Birmingham, even though the police had already arrested hundreds of African Americans and had publicly announced that they would arrest anyone else who walked the streets. Though the risk of being thrown in prison were great and there was no bail bonds to be had, King and his team did the right thing and protested, even though they knew what the consequences would be afterward.



“This is an example Dr. King took the ‘it starts with me’ mentality and, working again with his tteam paved the way to change in our legislation that is still in effect today, like the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned discrimination in employment and public accommodations based on race, color, religion, or national origin; the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that restored and protected the right to vote; and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 which banned housing discrimination for sales or rentals, to name a few,” said Brandon.



Brandon concluded, “My question and my challenge to you today is what in your life, personally or professionally, or even both, needs you to be like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and say "It starts with me?" There is only one thing to do about it, whatever it might be. ACT!”



You can watch the video on the NNSY Facebook page at Facebook page at www.facebook.com/norfolknavalshipyard1/, the NNSY YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzFfU8843gJlExbDT2Iu8Wg/, and on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NNSY.