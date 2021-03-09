Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District conducting Flood Plain Management Services study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County

    WAVERLY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is Trace Creek in Waverly, Tennessee, Sept. 3, 2021 after it receded following deadly flooding when up to 17 inches of rain fell in the area Aug. 21. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is conducting a Floodplain Management Services Study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County in Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Nashville District conducting Flood Plain Management Services study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nashville District conducting Floodplain Management Services Study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County

    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Humphreys County
    Trace Creek
    Flood Plain Management Services Study

