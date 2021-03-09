This is Trace Creek in Waverly, Tennessee, Sept. 3, 2021 after it receded following deadly flooding when up to 17 inches of rain fell in the area Aug. 21. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is conducting a Floodplain Management Services Study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County in Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 10:11 Photo ID: 7009900 VIRIN: 210903-A-EO110-1010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 33.22 MB Location: WAVERLY, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville District conducting Flood Plain Management Services study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.