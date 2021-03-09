Nashville District conducting Flood Plain Management Services study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County

This is Trace Creek in Waverly, Tennessee, Sept. 3, 2021 after it receded following deadly flooding when up to 17 inches of rain fell in the area Aug. 21. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is conducting a Floodplain Management Services Study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County in Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
Nashville District conducting Floodplain Management Services Study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County
