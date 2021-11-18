Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Exercise [Image 15 of 15]

    Air Assault Exercise

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from the U.S. Army’s 1-214th General Support

    Aviation Battalion (1-214 GSAB) participates in a Battalion Air Assault

    exercise on Nov. 18, 2021 at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. During the

    training, the helicopters conducted tactical terrain flight and time-on-target

    training under Night Vision System conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Michele

    Wiencek.)

    This work, Air Assault Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

