A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from the U.S. Army’s 1-214th General Support



Aviation Battalion (1-214 GSAB) participates in a Battalion Air Assault



exercise on Nov. 18, 2021 at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. During the



training, the helicopters conducted tactical terrain flight and time-on-target



training under Night Vision System conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Michele



Wiencek.)

Date Taken: 11.18.2021 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE