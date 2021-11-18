A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from the U.S. Army’s 1-214th General Support
Aviation Battalion (1-214 GSAB) participates in a Battalion Air Assault
exercise on Nov. 18, 2021 at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Germany. During the
training, the helicopters conducted tactical terrain flight and time-on-target
training under Night Vision System conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Michele
Wiencek.)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:03
|Photo ID:
|7009291
|VIRIN:
|211118-A-LL070-0090
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Assault Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT