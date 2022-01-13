Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Meets with Sasebo City Mayor [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAS Meets with Sasebo City Mayor

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks with Sasebo Mayor Norio Tomonaga during a meeting at Sasebo City Hall Jan. 13, 2022. Adams and Tomonoga met to discuss COVID-19 preventive measures and restrictions implemented at CFAS and to reaffirm the need for close communication and cooperation between CFAS and its host city in combatting the further spread of the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, CFAS Meets with Sasebo City Mayor [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

