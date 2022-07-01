Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 08, 2022) Chris Curry, a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessor from Virginia Beach, Va., conducts a loss of steering inspection during INSURV aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 00:04
    Photo ID: 7009021
    VIRIN: 220107-N-FI026-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 839.71 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections [Image 2 of 2], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections
    USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Engineering
    INSURV
    Senior Chief
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Loss of Steering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT