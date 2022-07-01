USS America Sailors Conduct INSURV Inspections

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 08, 2022) Chris Curry, a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessor from Virginia Beach, Va., conducts a loss of steering inspection during INSURV aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

