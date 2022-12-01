Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th FW performs night operations [Image 5 of 7]

    149th FW performs night operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    An Air National Guard F-16 instructor pilot prepares his student for takeoff at the 149th Fighter Wing's ramp at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 11, 2022. Night flying plays an important part of the realistic training our student fighter pilots receive to help them stay combat ready in various conditions so they can deliver specialized air combat capabilities when needed. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 21:31
    Photo ID: 7008994
    VIRIN: 220111-Z-UK039-0010
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

