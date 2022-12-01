Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii

HONOLULU (Jan. 12, 2022) - Quartermaster 3rd Class Gregory Nedd, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), assists a Sailor affected by water quality concerns with required documents for a cost-of-living adjustment and temporary lodging allowance. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

