Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Jan. 12, 2022) - Quartermaster 3rd Class Gregory Nedd, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), assists a Sailor affected by water quality concerns with required documents for a cost-of-living adjustment and temporary lodging allowance. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7008967
    VIRIN: 220112-N-FD567-1126
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 960.25 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii
    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii
    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii
    Sailors File for TLA at PSD, Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT