1TSC's SFRG Hosts a Dessert Auction

Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Commands, talks with 1st TSC Soldiers and family members during a Soldier and Family Readiness Group event at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. The 1st TSC’s SFRG held a dessert auction to raise funds for future events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

