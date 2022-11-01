Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1TSC's SFRG Hosts a Dessert Auction

    1TSC's SFRG Hosts a Dessert Auction

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Commands, talks with 1st TSC Soldiers and family members during a Soldier and Family Readiness Group event at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Jan. 11, 2022. The 1st TSC’s SFRG held a dessert auction to raise funds for future events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    
    

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Family
    First Team
    BlackJack
    SFRG

