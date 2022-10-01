Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct on/off drills

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brian Anderson, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, center, gives a class on MV-22 embarkation procedures to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment during Exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 11, 2022. For almost two decades the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted Exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

