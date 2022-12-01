Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class

220112-N-UN585-1015 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jalen Darkins while the ship is in port at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

by PO2 Claire DuBois