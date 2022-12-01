Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class

    SPAIN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220112-N-UN585-1015 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 12, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jalen Darkins while the ship is in port at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 12, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 06:47
    Photo ID: 7007894
    VIRIN: 220112-N-UN585-1015
    Resolution: 5449x3633
    Size: 701.27 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class
    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class
    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class
    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class
    Sailor advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    advancement
    frocking ceremony
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT