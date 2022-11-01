Recruits assigned to A Squad, Michigan State Police 140th Recruit School, conduct traffic stop training at Fort Custer Training Center (FCTC), Augusta, Michigan, Jan. 11, 2022. Fort Custer has more than 7,500 acres of training land for optimal training opportunities and with 15 ranges that support 9mm weapons up to 7.62mm weapons systems and the M203/M320 40mm grenade launcher. In 2021, FCTC had more than 1.1 million rounds of ammunition fired supporting units and all components within the U.S. military as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the vehicle registration plate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 06:39 Photo ID: 7007866 VIRIN: 210111-Z-LI010-1011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.04 MB Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement training [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.