Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Recruits assigned to C Squad, Michigan State Police 140th Recruit School, conduct firearms training at Fort Custer Training Center (FCTC), Augusta, Michigan, Jan. 11, 2022. Fort Custer has more than 7,500 acres of training land for optimal training opportunities and with 15 ranges that support 9mm weapons up to 7.62mm weapons systems and the M203/M320 40mm grenade launcher. In 2021, FCTC had more than 1.1 million rounds of ammunition fired supporting units and all components within the U.S. military as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 06:39
    Photo ID: 7007865
    VIRIN: 210111-Z-LI010-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement
    Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement training
    Fort Custer premiere location for law enforcement training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ranges
    police
    training
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer
    Michigan State Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT