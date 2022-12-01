220112-O-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) Representatives from Naval Support Activity, Souda Bay, Greece; the Hellenic Air Force; Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Naval Supply Systems Command; AKTOR S.A.; and M.M. TSONTOS S.A participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing the completion of the aircraft parking apron expansion and the hydrant refueling system projects at NSA Souda Bay on January 12, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 04:55 Photo ID: 7007821 VIRIN: 220112-O-AH609-1001-G Resolution: 3929x3144 Size: 5 MB Location: GR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.