    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    GREECE

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220112-O-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 12, 2022) Representatives from Naval Support Activity, Souda Bay, Greece; the Hellenic Air Force; Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Naval Supply Systems Command; AKTOR S.A.; and M.M. TSONTOS S.A participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony recognizing the completion of the aircraft parking apron expansion and the hydrant refueling system projects at NSA Souda Bay on January 12, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis/Released)

    Souda Bay
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

