    Carrier Air Wing 2 Aircraft Conduct Refueling Operations in Palau [Image 2 of 2]

    Carrier Air Wing 2 Aircraft Conduct Refueling Operations in Palau

    PALAU

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson

    220106-N-N0250-1002 PAULAU (Jan. 6, 2022) Aircraft assigned to the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 and the "Stingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, both assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 currently embarked aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct refueling operations in the Republic of Palau Jan. 6, 2022. Under the Compact of Free Association, Palau enjoys an enduring partnership with the United States promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carl Vinson, the flagship of Vinson Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo.)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 04:18
    Photo ID: 7007783
    VIRIN: 220106-N-N0250-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Refueling
    Palau
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

