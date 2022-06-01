Carrier Air Wing 2 Aircraft Conduct Refueling Operations in Palau

220106-N-N0250-1002 PAULAU (Jan. 6, 2022) Aircraft assigned to the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 and the "Stingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, both assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 currently embarked aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct refueling operations in the Republic of Palau Jan. 6, 2022. Under the Compact of Free Association, Palau enjoys an enduring partnership with the United States promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carl Vinson, the flagship of Vinson Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo.)

