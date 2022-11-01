405th AFSB Command Team conducts terrain walk at LRC Benelux

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — The 405th AFSB Command Team visited Logistics Readiness Center Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 11. Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus were greeted by LRC Benelux Director Douglas “DJ” Jackson and his team and given a briefing and a tour of LRC Benelux’s facilities and operations.



One of the many highlights of the commander’s terrain walk at LRC Benelux was visiting LRC Benelux’s paint and body shop. LRC Benelux Maintenance Division Chief Pat Brown briefed the 405th AFSB Command Team on the paint shop and all installation baseline services supporting U.S. Army Garrison Benelux.



LRC Benelux’s Maintenance Division provides maintenance, repairs, services, and paint and body shop support for USAG Benelux and all the organizations and units located within the garrison’s footprint to include multiple installations in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as Tower Barracks in Dülmen, Germany.



When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux. LRC Benelux is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB.



LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management.



LRC Benlux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



(Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin)

