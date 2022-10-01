YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2022) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Jan 10, 2022. Missouri is homeported at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

