220110-N-SS900-1156 SULU SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, a native of Bryan, Texas, takes group photos on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 00:46
|Photo ID:
|7007688
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-SS900-1156
|Resolution:
|4198x3244
|Size:
|996.72 KB
|Location:
|SULU SEA
|Hometown:
|BRYAN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Take Group Photos, by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
