    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Take Group Photos

    SULU SEA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220110-N-SS900-1156 SULU SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, a native of Bryan, Texas, takes group photos on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Take Group Photos, by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

