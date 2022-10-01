220110-N-SS900-1156 SULU SEA (Jan. 10, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith, a native of Bryan, Texas, takes group photos on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 00:46 Photo ID: 7007688 VIRIN: 220110-N-SS900-1156 Resolution: 4198x3244 Size: 996.72 KB Location: SULU SEA Hometown: BRYAN, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Take Group Photos, by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.