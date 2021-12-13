Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft fuel system technician maintains F-15E fuel tanks [Image 3 of 3]

    Aircraft fuel system technician maintains F-15E fuel tanks

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Zakayh Brantly, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel system technician, performs a conformal fuel tank inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. The fuel shop is responsible for maintaining 188 conformal fuel tanks on base. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7007558
    VIRIN: 211213-F-F3335-1061
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft fuel system technician maintains F-15E fuel tanks [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

