Airman 1st Class Zakayh Brantly, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel system technician, performs a conformal fuel tank inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2021. The fuel shop is responsible for maintaining 188 conformal fuel tanks on base. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 16:10
|Photo ID:
|7007558
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-F3335-1061
|Resolution:
|4674x3339
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft fuel system technician maintains F-15E fuel tanks [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT