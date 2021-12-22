Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Maintenance Group constructs new room for nursing mothers, embraces its extended Kingsley Family

    173rd Maintenance Group constructs new room for nursing mothers, embraces its extended Kingsley Family

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In addition to providing an expressing room to breastfeeding mothers, the 173rd Maintenance Group provides front row parking for expecting mothers, Dec. 22, 2021. At the time of the photo there were five pregnant Airmen in the group at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:56
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    This work, 173rd Maintenance Group constructs new room for nursing mothers, embraces its extended Kingsley Family [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Team Kingsley
    Kingsley Family
    173rd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group

