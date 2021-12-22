In addition to providing an expressing room to breastfeeding mothers, the 173rd Maintenance Group provides front row parking for expecting mothers, Dec. 22, 2021. At the time of the photo there were five pregnant Airmen in the group at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7007538 VIRIN: 211222-Z-NJ935-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.18 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Maintenance Group constructs new room for nursing mothers, embraces its extended Kingsley Family [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.