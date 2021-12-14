Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Airmen Attend FTAC

    New Airmen Attend FTAC

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Sipe, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron, briefs first-term airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. New airmen are required to attend the week-long course in order to get fully acquainted with all base agencies and expectations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

