Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Sipe, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron, briefs first-term airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. New airmen are required to attend the week-long course in order to get fully acquainted with all base agencies and expectations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|12.14.2021
|01.11.2022 15:34
|7007536
|211214-F-F3335-1022
|4547x3248
|2.02 MB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|3
|0
This work, New Airmen Attend FTAC [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
