“Surface Warfare: The Competitive Edge”, at the Surface Navy Association National Conference

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 11, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers the keynote address at the 34th Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) national symposium in Arlington, VA, Jan. 11. Incorporated in 1985, SNA promotes greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare while supporting the activities of the Navy's surface forces.

