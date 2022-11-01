Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Surface Warfare: The Competitive Edge”, at the Surface Navy Association National Conference

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 11, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers the keynote address at the 34th Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) national symposium in Arlington, VA, Jan. 11. Incorporated in 1985, SNA promotes greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare while supporting the activities of the Navy's surface forces.

    Surface Warfare: The Competitive Edge

    #SNA2022

