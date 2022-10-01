JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 10, 2022) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jesus Cedillo, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, opens a faucet to flush the water system at Hickam Elementary School. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:09 Photo ID: 7007418 VIRIN: 220110-N-LP387-1045 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 993.39 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Flushes Hickam Elementary School Water System [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.