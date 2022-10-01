Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Flushes Hickam Elementary School Water System [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Flushes Hickam Elementary School Water System

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 10, 2022) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jesus Cedillo, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, opens a faucet to flush the water system at Hickam Elementary School. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:09
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
