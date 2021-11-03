Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Operator Trainers Ready Sailors for the High-End Fight [Image 3 of 3]

    Virtual Operator Trainers Ready Sailors for the High-End Fight

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    210311-N-N0443-014 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2021) Sailors from the Center for Surface Combat Systems’ (CSCS) Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center (FASW) are accessing learning games and sandbox tools in the newly installed AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT). Four VOTs were delivered at FASW by the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 5.0 (PEO IWS 5.0) and funded by Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), to provide better quality training for Sailors and Officers. By Fiscal Year 23, VOTs will be installed in seven fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Samantha Drumb)

