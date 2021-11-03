Virtual Operator Trainers Ready Sailors for the High-End Fight

210311-N-N0443-014 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2021) Sailors from the Center for Surface Combat Systems’ (CSCS) Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center (FASW) are accessing learning games and sandbox tools in the newly installed AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT). Four VOTs were delivered at FASW by the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 5.0 (PEO IWS 5.0) and funded by Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), to provide better quality training for Sailors and Officers. By Fiscal Year 23, VOTs will be installed in seven fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Samantha Drumb)

