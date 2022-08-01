Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual banquet recognizes outstanding Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    Annual banquet recognizes outstanding Airmen

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor receives the Florida Distinguished Service Medal at the Florida Air National Guard's Airman of the Year banquet held in Jacksonville, Fla. Jan. 8, 2022. Sotomayor holds the title of Airman of the Year for the First Sergeant category this year. The Airman of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement during the prior calendar year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Florida Air National Guard Airmen of the Year winners announced at annual awards banquet

    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    Airman of the Year

