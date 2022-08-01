Senior Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor receives the Florida Distinguished Service Medal at the Florida Air National Guard's Airman of the Year banquet held in Jacksonville, Fla. Jan. 8, 2022. Sotomayor holds the title of Airman of the Year for the First Sergeant category this year. The Airman of the Year award program is designed to recognize Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance and personal achievement during the prior calendar year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 08:24 Photo ID: 7007144 VIRIN: 220108-Z-BX441-1005 Resolution: 4484x2989 Size: 8.39 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual banquet recognizes outstanding Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.