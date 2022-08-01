Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Repairs Pipe

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Repairs Pipe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson

    220108-N-PV401-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Stephen Bassett, a native of Warner Robins, Ga., repairs a pipe aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 8, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 21:39
    Photo ID: 7006868
    VIRIN: 220108-N-PV401-1072
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 993.57 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Repairs Pipe, by SN Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    7th Fleet
    Hull Maintenance Technician
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT