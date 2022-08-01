USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Repairs Pipe

220108-N-PV401-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Stephen Bassett, a native of Warner Robins, Ga., repairs a pipe aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 8, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs)

