1 SOW Air Commandos compete in 4th Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kristina Fields, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects the weapons rack of a AC-130J Ghostrider as U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Rolling, 1st Special Operations Wing’s Weapons Load Crew of the 4th Quarter Competition evaluator, observes Jan. 7, 2022 on the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Weapons crew teams from 4th AMU and the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed against each other for the best time while ensuring accuracy, serviceability and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Michael Charles)

