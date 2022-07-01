USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaipoalohiolamahinap Fukumoto (left) and Staff Sgt. Mark Carrico, 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, secure a trainer BRU-61 bomb prior to lifting it off of its storage rack during the 1st Special Operations Wing’s Weapons Load Crew of the 4th Quarter Competition Jan. 7, 2022 on the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Weapons crew teams from 4th AMU and the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed against each other for the best time while ensuring accuracy, serviceability and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Michael Charles)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1