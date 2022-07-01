Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field [Image 4 of 11]

    USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaipoalohiolamahinap Fukumoto (left) and Staff Sgt. Mark Carrico, 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, secure a trainer BRU-61 bomb prior to lifting it off of its storage rack during the 1st Special Operations Wing’s Weapons Load Crew of the 4th Quarter Competition Jan. 7, 2022 on the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Florida. Weapons crew teams from 4th AMU and the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed against each other for the best time while ensuring accuracy, serviceability and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Michael Charles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7006596
    VIRIN: 220107-F-UJ108-0093
    Resolution: 5574x3738
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Medical Services
    1st Special Operations Wing
    USAFMS

