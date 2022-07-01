Airmen from the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit compete in a quarterly Load Crew Competition, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The 4th AMU and the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit teams each provided weapons crews of three Airmen to compete in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Michael Charles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7006593 VIRIN: 220107-F-UJ108-0039 Resolution: 5982x3988 Size: 2.41 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.