USAF Surgeon General visits Hurlburt Field

Airmen from the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit compete in a quarterly Load Crew Competition, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The 4th AMU and the 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit teams each provided weapons crews of three Airmen to compete in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Michael Charles)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 11:55
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
