Arizona Marine Corps pilots fly F-35s, train with A-10s at Idaho ranges

The 124th Fighter Wing hosted four F-35B Lighting IIs, Jan. 7-9, 2021, at Gowen Field. Pilots assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps' Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA-225), based out of Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona, trained with Idaho's A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, utilizing Idaho's ample training air space and the Orchard Combat Training Center and Saylor Creek ranges. Training with different aircraft exposes Air National Guard members to scenarios beyond their normal close air support mission and provides a unique experience to enhance the unit’s joint operations capabilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

