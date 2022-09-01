Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Marine Corps pilots fly F-35s, train with A-10s at Idaho ranges [Image 8 of 9]

    Arizona Marine Corps pilots fly F-35s, train with A-10s at Idaho ranges

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing hosted four F-35B Lighting IIs, Jan. 7-9, 2021, at Gowen Field. Pilots assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps' Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA-225), based out of Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona, trained with Idaho's A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, utilizing Idaho's ample training air space and the Orchard Combat Training Center and Saylor Creek ranges. Training with different aircraft exposes Air National Guard members to scenarios beyond their normal close air support mission and provides a unique experience to enhance the unit’s joint operations capabilities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 11:49
    Photo ID: 7006591
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-AY311-1164
    Resolution: 2806x1872
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Marine Corps pilots fly F-35s, train with A-10s at Idaho ranges [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    F-35B Lighting II
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Arizona
    Idaho Nationl Guard

