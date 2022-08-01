WATCH (AND SMELL) THIS DEMONSTRATION

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexandra Agostini, an observer, coach/trainer assigned to the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, inserts a nasopharyngeal airway through the right nostril of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mark Quinn, 3-347th TSBN, during a Combat Lifesaver class conducted Jan. 8, 2022, at Split Oak Wildlife and Environmental Area in Orlando, Florida. Agostini, a Lakeshore, Florida, resident who also serves as a night charge nurse at ChampionsGate Emergency, regularly integrates her military and civilian experience to teach fellow Soldiers how to treat wounded and injured personnel in austere environments. Combat Lifesaver was one of several classes and evaluations to certify the 3-347th's newest observer, coach/trainers and sharpen the unit's individual warrior skills.



U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L Carkeet IV, 3-347th TSBN

Date Taken: 01.08.2022