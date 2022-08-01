Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WATCH (AND SMELL) THIS DEMONSTRATION

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexandra Agostini, an observer, coach/trainer assigned to the 3-347th Training Support Battalion, inserts a nasopharyngeal airway through the right nostril of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mark Quinn, 3-347th TSBN, during a Combat Lifesaver class conducted Jan. 8, 2022, at Split Oak Wildlife and Environmental Area in Orlando, Florida. Agostini, a Lakeshore, Florida, resident who also serves as a night charge nurse at ChampionsGate Emergency, regularly integrates her military and civilian experience to teach fellow Soldiers how to treat wounded and injured personnel in austere environments. Combat Lifesaver was one of several classes and evaluations to certify the 3-347th's newest observer, coach/trainers and sharpen the unit's individual warrior skills.

    U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L Carkeet IV, 3-347th TSBN

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 00:51
    Photo ID: 7006263
    VIRIN: 220108-A-DB402-620
    Resolution: 1514x2048
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Hometown: LAKESHORE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WATCH (AND SMELL) THIS DEMONSTRATION, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

