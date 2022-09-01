Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing 1st Sgt. of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Wing 1st Sgt. of the Year

    MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163rd Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Anguiano, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, is the wing 1st Sgt. of the year, March Air Reserve Base, California, January 9, 2022. Anguiano credits his win to his support of Airmen quaranteening in a deployed environment. Anguiano will move onto competing at the Service Member of the Year for California.

