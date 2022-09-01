U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Anguiano, 163d Operations Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, is the wing 1st Sgt. of the year, March Air Reserve Base, California, January 9, 2022. Anguiano credits his win to his support of Airmen quaranteening in a deployed environment. Anguiano will move onto competing at the Service Member of the Year for California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 18:40 Photo ID: 7006129 VIRIN: 220109-Z-RZ465-1002 Resolution: 918x864 Size: 635.33 KB Location: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing 1st Sgt. of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.